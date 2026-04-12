Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over delay in crop procurement, farmer neglect

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao has strongly criticised the government for repeatedly urging farmers to adopt crop diversification while failing to procure the produce grown under such initiatives.

During his visit to the cotton market yard in Siddipet on Saturday, April 11, Harish Rao expressed concern that farmers are not receiving timely support. He alleged that essential inputs such as fertilisers, seeds, and the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance are not being provided on time.

Moreover, he said the delay in the procurement of crops is causing severe hardship to farmers.

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On sunflower procurement

Farmers who cultivated sunflowers informed him that their produce had not been purchased for the past three days. Others complained that even maize brought to the market was not being accepted due to a shortage of gunny bags.

Responding to these grievances, Harish Rao spoke with MARKFED officials and expressed his displeasure.

He questioned the authorities over halting sunflower procurement, citing quota exhaustion and demanded the immediate resumption of purchases. He also called for the establishment of procurement centres for maize and sorghum.

In addition, Harish Rao urged the government to provide input subsidies for three crops to farmers who suffered losses due to recent hailstorms.

He further accused the government of failing to fulfil its pre-election promises under the BC Declaration. He stated that the government had promised an annual allocation of Rs 20,000 crore under the BC Sub-Plan but has not implemented it.

He also alleged that scholarships and fee reimbursements for BC students studying abroad have not been disbursed.

Harish Rao demanded immediate corrective measures to address farmers’ issues and fulfil commitments made to backward classes.