Harish Rao spreading lies in Koheda, says Congress leader

Hyderabad: Congress leader and ex-corporator D Rajashekhar Reddy on Tuesday, April 7, alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao has been spreading lies in Koheda regarding the fruit market.

Reddy said that in 2012, a Government Order (GO) was issued regarding the relocation of the market, during which 170 acre of land were acquired and handed over to the market committee. “It was during the tenure of YS Rajasekhara Reddy that the idea to relocate the market to Koheda was first conceived,” he added.

The Congress leader said that the plan was formulated with the specific intention that locating the market beyond the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road would serve as an advantage for farmers.

He asked Rao why the BRS did not develop the market during its decade-long rule. Reddy accused the BRS of relocating the market from Koheda to Bata Singram and spending Rs 4.90 crore on constructing a shed.

The Congress leader’s attack on Rao comes after a few BRS leaders were detained while heading to Koheda on Tuesday morning.

Also Read BRS leaders detained ahead of Parigi visit; Party slams govt

He also accused former Telangana minister Sabitha Indira Reddy of creating hurdles for the project.

“While the government is striving to provide excellent amenities for farmers, they are obstructing these efforts, thereby attempting to prevent the Congress government from earning a good reputation. Harish Rao seethes with envy over every action taken by the government,” he added.

BRS leaders detained

Earlier on Tuesday, Harish Rao was stopped from leaving his residence, where a large number of police personnel were deployed. Former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and several leaders from the erstwhile Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts were also reportedly placed under house arrest.

In a related development, former MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy was arrested earlier, drawing sharp criticism from BRS leaders, who termed the actions “undemocratic” and “illegal.”