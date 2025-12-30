Harish Rao, Sridhar Babu spar in Telangana Assembly over employees’ issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Monday during the Zero Hour as senior BRS leader T Harish Rao and minister D Sridhar Babu sparred over the government’s handling of employees’ and pensioners’ issues.

Harish Rao accused the Congress government of neglecting state employees and failing to extend financial benefits to retired personnel.

“Government employees are the backbone of development and welfare programs, but today they are in deep distress. Telangana is the only state in the country where five dearness allowances (DAs) are pending. Even after nearly two years in power, the Congress government has not implemented the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC),” he said.

Harish Rao claimed the government had betrayed employees by not fulfilling its promises. “During the BRS regime, we provided PRC hikes of 43 percent and 39 percent. We also launched a comprehensive health scheme. The Congress included the EHS in its manifesto but has not implemented it yet,” he remarked.

Many suffering due to delayed retirement benefits: Harish

Citing the grievances of retired officials, Harish Rao said many were suffering due to delayed retirement benefits.

“Thirty-nine retirees have died in anguish. Just recently, a retired Joint Director from Siddipet told me that even two months after his retirement in October 2024, he hasn’t received a single rupee. Tears rolled down his cheeks when he spoke,” he said emotionally.

He also accused the government of diverting contribution funds under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for the past two years.

“Five surrendered leaves in the police department are pending. TA, DA, and station allowances have not been cleared. The government restricted the health insurance coverage to only Rs 1 lakh after closing the previous health scheme. It must be revived to provide proper corporate hospital treatment for police personnel,” Rao demanded.

Sridhar Babu hits back

Responding sharply, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu accused the BRS of hypocrisy. “It is like ghosts reciting scriptures when the BRS talks about employees’ welfare. The previous government ignored employees for a decade, and now they speak of values,” he retorted.

Sridhar Babu further said, “Earlier, salaries used to be paid by the 20th of every month. Since we took charge, salaries are being credited on the 1st itself. The Congress government is ensuring that there are no obstacles in providing employee welfare, GPF settlements, and other benefits.”