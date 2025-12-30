Harish Rao, Sridhar Babu spar in Telangana Assembly over employees’ issues

BRS leader accuses Congress of neglecting staff welfare, while minister Sridhar Babu rebuts, saying salaries and benefits are being disbursed on time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th December 2025 8:41 am IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 9:05 am IST
Harish Rao, Sridhar Babu spar in Telangana Assembly over employees’ Iissues
Harish Rao, Sridhar Babu spar in Telangana Assembly over employees’ Iissues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Monday during the Zero Hour as senior BRS leader T Harish Rao and minister D Sridhar Babu sparred over the government’s handling of employees’ and pensioners’ issues.

Advertisement

Harish Rao accused the Congress government of neglecting state employees and failing to extend financial benefits to retired personnel.

“Government employees are the backbone of development and welfare programs, but today they are in deep distress. Telangana is the only state in the country where five dearness allowances (DAs) are pending. Even after nearly two years in power, the Congress government has not implemented the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC),” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Harish Rao claimed the government had betrayed employees by not fulfilling its promises. “During the BRS regime, we provided PRC hikes of 43 percent and 39 percent. We also launched a comprehensive health scheme. The Congress included the EHS in its manifesto but has not implemented it yet,” he remarked.

Many suffering due to delayed retirement benefits: Harish

Citing the grievances of retired officials, Harish Rao said many were suffering due to delayed retirement benefits.

“Thirty-nine retirees have died in anguish. Just recently, a retired Joint Director from Siddipet told me that even two months after his retirement in October 2024, he hasn’t received a single rupee. Tears rolled down his cheeks when he spoke,” he said emotionally.

Memory Khan Seminar

He also accused the government of diverting contribution funds under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for the past two years.

“Five surrendered leaves in the police department are pending. TA, DA, and station allowances have not been cleared. The government restricted the health insurance coverage to only Rs 1 lakh after closing the previous health scheme. It must be revived to provide proper corporate hospital treatment for police personnel,” Rao demanded.

Sridhar Babu hits back

Responding sharply, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu accused the BRS of hypocrisy. “It is like ghosts reciting scriptures when the BRS talks about employees’ welfare. The previous government ignored employees for a decade, and now they speak of values,” he retorted.

Sridhar Babu further said, “Earlier, salaries used to be paid by the 20th of every month. Since we took charge, salaries are being credited on the 1st itself. The Congress government is ensuring that there are no obstacles in providing employee welfare, GPF settlements, and other benefits.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th December 2025 8:41 am IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 9:05 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button