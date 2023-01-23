Harish Rao writes to Sitaraman over CSS funds to Telangana

The minister said that in 2014-15, the first year of the formation of the state, the Centre's share, with respect to CSS, divided between the two states as per the population ratio, was released to Andhra Pradesh by oversight.

Updated: 23rd January 2023
Hyderabad: Telangana’s finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday in a letter to the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting the release Rs 495.20 crore, part of the Central Sponsorship Schemes (CSS) funds, which were ‘wrongly’ credited to Andhra Pradesh. 

In his letter, he said that grants worth Rs 4495.20 crore due to Telangana were wrongly credited to AP.

“Telangana Government with its number of attempts requested the Centre, the AP government, and the Accountant General to provide the state its rightful chunk of CSS matching grants. Our attempts have not been successful so far. I shall be grateful for your personal intervention in this matter,” he added.

