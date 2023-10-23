Harish urges BRS leader to counter Congress allegations ahead of elections

Hyderabad: T. Harish Rao, the Finance and Health Minister of Telangana state, has called on party leaders to provide a strong counter to the Congress party’s political propaganda.

Harish Rao addressed a gathering of BRS parliamentarians and zone in-charges at Jal Vihar in the city, highlighting the importance of effectively countering what he referred to as “cheap political tactics.”

He referred to election surveys that predict the BRS returning to power for a third consecutive term, and stated that K. Chandrasekhar Rao would once again lead the state as Chief Minister.

Harish Rao underscored the need for the BRS party’s election manifesto to reach the public through various platforms, including social media, newspapers, and door-to-door campaigns.

The minister urged party leaders to engage with the media daily to discuss the BRS election manifesto. He highlighted the importance of using local cable TV networks effectively for this purpose. In addition, he suggested installing banners highlighting the promises in the manifesto at KCR’s rallies.

Harish Rao accused the Congress party of attempting to divert public attention and winning elections with false promises. He called on BRS leaders to elaborate on what the Congress government in Karnataka has accomplished and to highlight the failures of the Congress government in providing sufficient electricity to farmers and other sectors.

He cited these examples of the Congress failing to fulfill its electoral promises in Karnataka, urging party members to address these issues effectively.