Harvard, Oxford universities to explore operations in Telangana

Hyderabad: A delegation from Telangana, which recently made trips to the United States and the United Kingdom between August 19 and 29, was able to achieve significant deals towards transforming Hyderabad into India’s first and biggest global knowledge hub, a release stated on Monday, August 31.

Harvard University has expressed interest in starting short-term executive education programmes for senior government and corporate officials at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad.

Northeastern University, Boston, and the University of London have expressed interest in setting up their first offshore campus in India.

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The London School of Economics (LSE) and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) have also agreed to send teams to explore setting up offshore schools, support industry interaction, improve pedagogical methods and classroom interaction models and bring their faculty to be stationed in Hyderabad.

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Meanwhile, Oxford University will explore setting up shared research centres and centres of excellence (CoE) in Telangana.

Speaking about the tours, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “I wish to share my sense of pride and happiness with the people of Telangana, especially the youth, that our vision to create a Global Knowledge Hub in Hyderabad has been endorsed, supported and will be partnered with the world’s greatest educational institutions. My biggest passion and contribution to youth will be skills, sports and education, making them highly qualified for any global challenge.”