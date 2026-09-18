Harvard to start executive courses in Hyderabad from Dec: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, September 17, said that Harvard University would start its executive education courses for aspirants in Hyderabad from December this year.

Reddy, who had a meeting with a delegation of business schools from UK, said the state government is taking steps to make Telangana a ‘global knowledge hub’, an official release said.

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He said the arrival of the foreign educational institutions in Hyderabad would help in collaboration with industries and taking up research in the city.

Reddy attended a six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, earlier this year.