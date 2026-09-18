Harvard to start executive courses in Hyderabad from Dec: CM

Reddy attended a six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, earlier this year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, September 17, said that Harvard University would start its executive education courses for aspirants in Hyderabad from December this year.

Reddy, who had a meeting with a delegation of business schools from UK, said the state government is taking steps to make Telangana a ‘global knowledge hub’, an official release said.

He said the arrival of the foreign educational institutions in Hyderabad would help in collaboration with industries and taking up research in the city.

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Reddy attended a six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, earlier this year.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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