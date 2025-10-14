Haryana ASI commits suicide in Rohtak

The officer's alleged suicide comes in the backdrop of the escalating controversy over the death of senior Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th October 2025 4:53 pm IST
Dalit IPS officer
Rohtak assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar (left) and Dalit IPS officer YS Puram Kumar

Chandigarh: A Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead in Rohtak district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

“Sandeep shot himself,” the official said.

His full name was not immediately known.

Asked about speculation over a suicide note, the official said, “We are checking. Investigations are at a preliminary stage.”

Sandeep’s alleged suicide comes in the backdrop of the escalating controversy over the death of senior police officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found with a gunshot wound in his Chandigarh home on October 7. Kumar, 52, had recently been posted as inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.

