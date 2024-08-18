Haryana CM accuses congress of corruption and lack of development

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini alleged on Sunday, August 18, that corruption flourished under previous Congress governments and that the party is “known to work for commissions.”

Hitting out at the Congress’s ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign, Saini accused the party of a land grab and said the Congress had no development work to speak of.

“When the opposition has no issue to raise, they are taking out ‘hisab yatra’. Hooda sahab, we give accounts to people regularly,” said Saini, stepping up his attack on the Congress following the announcement of the assembly polls in Haryana.

“I have asked Hooda ji many things, including questions pertaining to farmers, but he has not answered even one of them,” the chief minister said, addressing a rally in Yamunanagar district.

“I want to tell Hooda ji that he can keep dreaming about coming to power, but on October 4, the BJP will form the government for the third time with a big mandate,” he said.

The Election Commission announced on Friday that assembly polls will be held on October 1 and results will be declared on October 4.

Saini said the Congress’s state unit is rife with infighting.

There were two factions (Randeep) Surjewala-Selja Kumari on one side and the Hoodas (Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender) on the other, he said.

Saini said corruption flourished during the Congress regime, which was known to work for commissions, while the BJP government in Haryana is working on a “mission mode” to achieve equitable development in the state.

The chief minister said a Rs 7,000-crore thermal power plant is in the pipeline in the state. “I want to ask Hooda Sahab whether his government even spent Rs 7,000 crore on development work during his ten years of rule,” Saini said.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP as part of its ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign, after its launch on July 15, targeting the ruling party over several issues concerning farmers as well as unemployment, law and order, and others.

In the last 10 years, Haryana scaled new heights in terms of development in every sector, the CM claimed.

The Congress claims to be well wishers of farmers, but what did they do for them during their 10-year tenure, Saini asked. The party had both the central and state governments at the time, he added.

“Then why was the Swaminathan Commission report not implemented? They never intended to do anything good for the farmers. Their thinking was to grab the land of farmers,” he said.

Saini further said the Congress should tell how many jobs were created when they were in power.

“During our time, we gave jobs on merit and in a transparent manner, whereas favoritism prevailed during Congress’ time,” he said.

“What have they done? They are spreading lies,” he said on the Congress’s campaign.

Referring to Bhupinder Hooda promising to double the monthly pension for the elderly if Congress comes to power, Saini said, “Now they are talking of giving Rs 6,000 monthly pension to the elderly. When they were in power, they used to give a pension of Rs 500 per month, and when they knew they were losing power (in 2014), they announced to make it Rs 1,000.”