Haryana govt issues directives to cut fuel use, VIP convoy size

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued a comprehensive set of austerity and resource-management guidelines applicable to government departments, public sector undertakings and local bodies.

The measures, which come into immediate effect and will remain operational till September 2026, seek to reduce dependence on imported resources and promote sustainable practices across the state. Separately, advisory requests for the general public have also been issued.

According to an official communication issued by the state chief secretary, the directions have been circulated to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, boards, corporations and universities in Haryana for immediate implementation and strict compliance pertaining to the necessary guidelines for government departments.

According to the communication, after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ongoing West Asia crisis, “have created a serious impact on the global supply chain, especially in relation to fuel, precious metals, food items and fertilisers. Due to this global crisis, fuel costs, import dependence and economic pressure in India are increasing,” it mentions.

One of the most significant directives prohibits foreign travel by government employees and officials, whether for official or personal purposes, until September 2026, except in cases involving medical treatment. The government has also instructed departments to conduct at least half of their meetings, “at all levels in the government,” through video conferencing and to minimise the movement of employees.

The state has further directed that expenditure on official functions, seminars, festivals, working lunches, dinners and entertainment activities be avoided. District administrations and police authorities have been asked not to grant permission for rallies, roadshows, processions and other large public gatherings during the period.

The finance department has been directed to impose a 20 per cent reduction in petroleum-related expenditure across departments till September 2026. In addition, all departments will have to certify monthly that they have reduced vehicle usage by at least 10 per cent. A dedicated monitoring portal will be developed to track compliance and savings.

Haryana govt VIP convoys to reduce by 50%

The number of vehicles accompanying VIP convoys will also be reduced by 50 per cent, subject to security requirements. Simultaneously, the government has imposed a ban on the purchase of non-electric vehicles by government departments, boards, corporations and commissions during the period.

To reduce dependence on conventional fuels, Haryana has decided to prioritise the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state. Urban local bodies have been encouraged to develop cycle tracks and bicycle-sharing systems, while transport authorities have been advised to strengthen public bus services and improve fuel-efficient transport operations.

The industries department has also been asked to engage with industry bodies such as NASSCOM, CII and FICCI to encourage work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible and introduce staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion and fuel consumption.

The guidelines mandate that air-conditioners in government offices be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Departments have also been instructed to curb unnecessary lighting and decorative illumination. Office timings may be adjusted to maximise usage of daylight and reduce electricity consumption.

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The government has also emphasised accelerating solar power, renewable energy and compressed biogas projects. Municipal bodies have been directed to utilise solid waste for energy generation and expedite waste-to-energy initiatives.

The agriculture department has been tasked with increasing oilseed production and promoting natural farming, zero-budget farming and balanced fertiliser usage. Bio-input resource centres are to be established through farmer-producer organisations and cooperative societies. Measures have also been proposed to prevent the misuse and smuggling of fertilisers.

The government has additionally sought support for micro, small and medium enterprises and self-help groups by encouraging their participation on e-commerce platforms and promoting locally manufactured products as substitutes for imports.

Oil consumption in schools, hospitals should consider reduction: Govt

Oil consumption in schools, hospitals and government canteens should be reviewed, and a reduction in its use should be considered, the communication states. District administration will seek the cooperation of religious and social leaders and make an appeal to the public regarding the reduction/deferment of gold purchases and the reuse of gold ornaments.

The public has also been advised to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce participation in large gatherings and make greater use of public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles.

Citizens have also been encouraged to support local tourism, purchase local products and adopt energy-efficient practices in homes and businesses. Hotels, restaurants and households have been urged to prioritise PNG usage and maintain air-conditioner temperatures within the prescribed range.

The government has further appealed to citizens to actively participate in the ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign by adopting sustainable lifestyles, conserving energy and contributing to national resource-saving efforts.