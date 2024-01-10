Haryana Hindutva leader incites minors over ‘love jihad’, conversions

In yet another incident of hate speech against minorities, a video that emerged on social media on Wednesday, January 10, purportedly shows a group of Hindutva activists inciting fear and hate in children against minorities.

The video, captured in Indri area under Karnal district, Haryana, shows a group of saffron-clad men standing in front of children as young as ten years old, and delivering a speech on ‘love jihad’ and religious conversions.

“Many Muslim men introduce themselves as Hindus and lure young girls and women into marrying them. Then they force them to convert to Islam. If the Hindu woman refuses, they cut them into pieces and store their body parts in the fridge,” one of the Hindutva activists is heard saying, referring to the nefarious Shraddha Walkar-Mehrauli-murder case, where a Hindu woman was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Amin Poonawala.

What made the case shocking was he cut her body into 36 pieces and stored it in the fridge, eventually disposing off the parts for several months. Aftab is currently in judicial custody.

‘Love jihad’ is a term coined by Sangh’s affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to describe Hindu women being lured by Muslim men through fake identity to enter a relationship and for being converted to Islam.

The Hindutva activists speak about alleged religious conversions by Christians as well. “Whenever someone is sick or is going through rough times, they (Christians) say ‘we will pray’ and try to help the aggrieved person. Once they gain the person’s trust, they brainwash them into converting to Christianity,” the Hindutva worker said.

“These are all strategies to create a rift among Hindus. One must be aware of them,” he added.

Siasat.com could not independently authenticate the veracity of the video clip.