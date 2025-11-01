Haryana sanitation workers forced to prove menstruation, asked for photos

Sanitation workers in Haryana’s Rohtak on October 26 were allegedly made to undress and get photographs of their private parts to prove they were menstruating, following complaints of slow work.

The incident came to light after protests erupted at Maharshi Dayanand University the following day. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against three university officials.

Varsity registrar K K Gupta said in a statement that one supervisor had been “placed under suspension with immediate effect with prejudice to the pending disciplinary proceedings against him.”

Later, while speaking to the reporters, he said, “We will investigate the entire incident. Whoever is found guilty will not be spared. If required, a case will also be registered against the accused officers under the SC/ST Act.”

The women who worked at the university alleged that their supervisors, Vinod and Jitendra, scolded them for taking leave. When they stated they were on their periods and had permission from other seniors, the men accused them of lying and demanded the women remove their clothes to prove they were menstruating.

Additionally, Vinod and Jitendra asked another female employee to click photos of their sanitary pads in the washroom for proof.

“They said you click photos of your private parts as proof so that the menstrual cycle can be confirmed,” they stated in their complaint. “When two of us refused to follow the instruction, we were abused and threatened with dismissal.”

When the news spread, the women staff and students, including student organisations, held a demonstration. The pictures were also brought to the attention of the chairperson of the State Women’s Commission.

“A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the two supervisors. The FIR includes charges under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe and outrage a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman,” station house officer (SHO) Roshan Lal of PGIMS police station was quoted by The Indian Express.

The university also issued a statement, confirming its “commitment to always providing a safe, respectful, and culturally sensitive work environment.”

“The safety and respect of women are paramount, and that the strictest action will be taken against any form of inappropriate behaviour or misconduct,” it said.