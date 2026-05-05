In the height of a Hyderabad summer, where the heat usually feels like a physical weight, the 25-year-old heritage bungalow housing Aaromale Cafe seems to exist within its own micro-climate. Stepping onto the property at sunset feels less like entering a cafe and more like discovering a hidden pavilion where Hyderabad’s brutal summer rules don’t apply.

The frantic hum of the city dissolves at the gates, replaced by the stillness of a space that breathes. Weathered red brick and sprawling architecture, reminiscent of a traditional Kerala Tharavadu, are anchored by a central courtyard where lush, deep-green plants climb the walls. Even while the nearby streets are still radiating heat, the air here is noticeably cooler. Shadows stretch across the stone floors, and the sound of rustling leaves feels completely removed from the city’s exhaustion.

It is within this “tropical veranda” that Siasat.com sat down to experience a menu specifically designed as a culinary response to the heat. We tried a selection of cooling sips and bites, while the sky turned a soft, bruised orange and the amber lights flickered to life around us.

Glimpses of Aaromale (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The ideation and curation

The summer menu at Aaromale is, unsurprisingly, a celebration of the mango. However, the approach here is more than just seasonal, it is a mix of local sourcing and culinary experimentation. Speaking to Siasat.com, co-founder Siddhanth explained, “The goal was to create a menu that stays on-trend while remaining accessible to every age group.”

The freshness of the menu is rooted in the soil of the region, as the cafe sources its mangoes locally from a farm in Moinabad. For the more indulgent desserts, they elevate the flavour profile by using pure Ratnagiri mangoes.

The mango-special menu at Aaromale

Aaromale was one of the early pioneers of matcha in Hyderabad, introducing it as far back as 2019. “Since then, we have been experimenting with matcha-based drinks and ice creams paired with seasonal fruits,” said Siddhanth.

So, it is no surprise that this summer’s Mango Matcha is a visual and flavorful extension of the property itself. The earthy, slightly bitter notes of the matcha provide a sophisticated structure to the bright sweetness of the mango. It is a “modern-meets-heritage” drink that mirrors the cafe’s own identity.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

The experimentation continues with their Mango Ice Cream, which avoids the artificial sweetness often found elsewhere, leaning instead into the natural, creamy profile of the fruit.

Next up, the Mango French Toast is a revelation. Using the premium Ratnagiri variety, the dish manages to be both a comfort food staple and a gourmet treat. The warmth of the toast paired with the cool, fresh mango creates a contrast that fits perfectly with the setting, a warm heritage home offering a cool, tropical escape.

For those looking for a full meal, these mango specials pair surprisingly well with the Korean Cream Cheese Bun or the Smash Chicken Burger. The savoury, buttery notes are cut perfectly by a cold sip of the Mango milkshake. You can end the meal with the Mango Tres Leches, which is just the right amount of sweet without overwhelming your taste buds.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

While a mango-centric menu is a seasonal staple across the city, the draw at Aaromale is not necessarily about reinventing the wheel. Instead, it is the uncompromising freshness of the fruit and the sheer experience of the property that make the menu stand out. There is a specific kind of magic in pairing a modern Mango Matcha with the timelessness of a heritage courtyard.

Ultimately, Aaromale offers a rare summer luxury- the ability to slow down and savour the season in a space that feels worlds away from the city heat.