Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is once again trending online after the launch of India’s Got Latent Season 2. This time, the discussion is not only about jokes, guests or viral clips, but about the money behind the show.

The first episode, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has already grabbed huge attention on social media. Now, fans are curious to know how much Samay Raina may have earned from the show.

How Much Did Samay Raina Earn From Netflix?

The conversation started after an X user shared an estimated breakdown of Samay Raina’s possible income from India’s Got Latent 2. According to the viral post, Samay may have received around Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore from Netflix for the latest season.

This is the biggest moment in Samay Raina’s career.



He must have got something close to ₹15–20 Cr from Netflix.



From YouTube alone, with 25 million views on Day 1, he would get around ₹40–50 lakh from AdSense.



From AI Nova, Flipkart Minute, Avvatar drink, and Snitch 4… — Paritsh Sharrma (🗣️Paritosh) (@Paritolkks) June 21, 2026

However, these numbers are only online estimates. Neither Samay Raina nor Netflix has officially confirmed the deal amount.

YouTube Views And AdSense Revenue

The show reportedly received around 25 million views on YouTube on Day 1. Based on this, the viral estimate claimed that Samay could have earned nearly Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh through YouTube AdSense.

This shows how powerful YouTube has become for Indian creators. A strong online fan base can now bring both popularity and big revenue.

Brand Deals Added More Buzz

Apart from Netflix and YouTube, the post also mentioned brand integrations in the show. Brands like AI Nova, Flipkart Minute, Avvatar and Snitch were reportedly seen during the episode.

If each brand deal was worth around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, sponsorships alone could have brought in Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore, as per the viral estimate.

Why India’s Got Latent 2 Is Trending

India’s Got Latent did not become popular overnight. The show grew through viral clips, memes, audience reactions and Samay Raina’s loyal fan following.

While the exact earnings are not known, one thing is clear. Samay Raina has built one of India’s most successful creator-led entertainment brands.