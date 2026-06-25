Popular married Bollywood actor found on dating app

Mumbai: Jackky Bhagnani has landed in fresh social media chatter after a post claimed that the actor producer was spotted on Raya. The screengrab, taken from a YouTuber’s video, shows a profile named “Jackky” with the bio “Actor / Peoducer” and location listed as London, United Kingdom. While the profile remains unverified, the typo in “producer” quickly became the internet’s favourite talking point.

For the unversed, Raya is not a regular dating app. It is a private, membership-based app where people connect for dating, networking and friendship. Users have to apply, and applications are reviewed before they get accepted. Over the years, Raya has become known online as an exclusive app often linked with celebrities, creators and high-profile names, which is why Jackky’s alleged profile caught attention.

The post has gained attention because it comes after Jackky’s viral “situationship” remark about his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh. In an interview, Jackky had called their marriage an “exclusive situationship”, while also saying that they are exclusive but can talk about anything. The comment sparked debate online, with many users reading too much into the choice of words.

Rakul later reacted to the chatter and said the remark was taken out of context. She also called out headline culture around the statement.

For now, there is no confirmation that the Raya profile is real, active, old, or actually operated by Jackky. But the alleged screenshot, the typo, and his earlier relationship remark have given internet enough material to start another round of gossip.