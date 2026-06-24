Disha Patani shares her baby’s pics: Grateful to be your mom

Disha has always been vocal about her love for animals. Over the years, she has often shared pictures and videos of her pets

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: |   Updated:
Disha Patani wearing a yellow dress with floral embroidery at an airport.

Mumbai: Disha Patani got emotional on Instagram as she mourned the loss of her pet cat Jasmine, whom she lovingly called her baby and princess.

Sharing pictures of Jasmine, Disha wrote, “My jasmine, thank you for being the most loving baby ever, i’m grateful to be your mom, you’re my princess forever.” She also recalled how Jasmine’s touch and purring meant the world to her.

The actress added that she will always carry Jasmine in her heart. “Rest in peace my baby, you are forever loved and you’ll always live in my heart,” she wrote, leaving fans emotional.

Subhan Bakery

Disha has always been vocal about her love for animals. Over the years, she has often shared pictures and videos of her pets, including her dogs and cats, on Instagram. Fans who follow her closely know how deeply attached she is to them.

Her latest post is now receiving love from fans, who are sending prayers and strength to the actress during this difficult time.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

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