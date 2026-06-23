Hyderabad Asifnagar accident: Three arrested, including 2 minors

Police said the two accused were on their way to a farmhouse in Moinabad. They informed their parents they would take the bus, but changed their mind.

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Hyderabad: Police, on Tuesday, June 23, arrested three people, including two minors, in relation to the death of a 35-year-old woman, who was killed outside her house in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar.

Faheemunnisa was mowed down by an Innova car allegedly driven by one of the minors, who, police say, is a 17-year-old boy.

Siasat.com had earlier reported that the car was a rental, belonging to a person named Basheer. He allegedly rented it out to Adnan, who gave it to Rehan.

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And Rehan reportedly gave it to the person who drove the car.

Speaking to Siasat.com, police said the two accused were on their way to a farmhouse in Moinabad. They informed their parents they would take the bus.

However, they changed their mind and took the rental car.

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After hitting Faheemunnisa, they escaped, unaware how badly she was hurt. They returned the vehicle to Rehan, claiming it was not suitable for the trip. They asked him to drop them at the Mehedipatnam Bus Stand, from where they took a bus to Moinabad.

The woman was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police had initially registered Section 106 (death by negligence) of the BNS. It has been altered to Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS.

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Of the two minors, the person who was behind the wheel has been sent to the Juvenile Justice Home in Saidabad.

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