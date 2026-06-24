IPL cricketer accused of cohabitation on marriage promise

Kolkata: Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel, who plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals, has been accused of cohabitation on the promise of marriage.

A young medical student from Karnataka filed a complaint against him at the Mogra police station in Hooghly district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Porel is a resident of Chandannagar in the same district.

Sources said Abhishek (23) has denied the allegations, claiming they are false.

According to police, the complainant alleged that she had been in a three-year relationship with Porel and that they had decided to marry.

However, issues arose a year and a half ago, and though the matter reached the police station, no complaint was filed at that time. This time, she lodged a formal complaint accompanied by her mother.

Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunwar Bhushan Singh visited the Mogra police station after the matter came to light.

He discussed the case with Inspector-in-Charge Soumen Biswas and DSP (Crime) Abhijit Singh Mohapatra. Police confirmed that an investigation has begun.

“A complaint has been lodged. We have started an investigation,” said a senior officer.

It was learnt that Abhishek is currently in Bengaluru. He got a chance in the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2025, covering the absence of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Though he played only four matches that season and failed to score runs, the franchise retained him.

In the latest season, he managed to score runs and earned the trust of the team as a young wicketkeeper.