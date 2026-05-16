Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time for his personal life. Several viral posts on social media have claimed that the Mumbai Indians captain is set to marry model and influencer Mahieka Sharma in a private ceremony in Udaipur on May 22. The rumours spread quickly during IPL 2026 and left many fans curious.

Is Hardik Getting Married To Mahieka Sharma?

The wedding rumours started after a few viral posts on X, formerly Twitter, claimed that Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are planning a private wedding in Udaipur. Some posts even linked his recent absence from Mumbai Indians matches to the alleged marriage plans.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are getting married on May 22 in Udaipur in a private ceremony❤️ pic.twitter.com/t3UUwITWSN — Amar💫 (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) May 15, 2026

However, there is no official confirmation from Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma, Mumbai Indians, or the BCCI regarding any wedding. Multiple reports have also suggested that the viral claims came from parody and fan accounts known for posting misleading content.

At present, the reports remain only social media speculation.

The buzz became stronger after Mahieka Sharma shared an Instagram story featuring decorative Hindi lettering, which many fans believed looked like wedding initials. Screenshots from the story quickly went viral across fan pages and entertainment accounts.

Fans also connected the rumours to Hardik’s recent absence from IPL 2026 matches. The all-rounder has missed a few games due to fitness concerns, including back spasms, but online rumours claimed there was more happening behind the scenes.

Some viral posts even alleged dressing-room controversies and claimed stricter rules were introduced regarding players bringing partners to stadiums. However, none of these claims have been verified officially.

Social media users reacted strongly to the rumours. While some fans congratulated the couple in advance, others questioned whether the news was true. Memes, jokes, and debates started trending online as the story gained attention.

Hardik Pandya Focused On IPL 2026

Despite the ongoing rumours, Hardik Pandya is expected to stay focused on cricket and Mumbai Indians’ remaining IPL 2026 matches. Until an official statement is released, the reported Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma wedding should be treated as unverified gossip circulating on social media.