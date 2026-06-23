Hyderabad: Rs 1L reward for suggesting name for housing project

Those interested in taking part in the contest can submit their 'name' suggestions to the Instagram page tghd.official belonging to TGHB by June 28.

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Telangana Housing Board announces reward of Rs 1 lakh for suggesting a good name for the new housing project under the limits of Core Urban Region Economy.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) has announced Rs 1 lakh reward for anybody who can suggest an apt name for 1,00,000 houses the board is planning to construct under the limits of the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) in Hyderabad.

The 1 lakh houses will be built within the limits of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has been designated as CURE.

TGHB Vice-Chairman VP Gautham made the announcement for the cash reward, with an aim to involve the people in the scheme.

Subhan Bakery

Those interested in taking part in the contest can submit their name suggestions to the Instagram page @tghd.official belonging to TGHB by June 28, 2026.

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