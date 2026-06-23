Hyderabad businessman arrested in land fraud, extortion case

The accused reportedly forged a hibanama (a legal document under the Muslim law that records transfer of property as a gift) and fake stamp papers to prove in courts his ownership over the property.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Man with a white beard and traditional white cap, eyes covered with a white strip.
Mohammed Abdul Quddus

Hyderabad: Police, on Monday, June 22, arrested a 61-year-old Hyderabad businessman on allegations of forgery, extortion, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent property claims.

Mohammed Abdul Quddus from Bandlaguda was taken into police custody in Bengaluru. He was apprehended based on a complaint from a Malakpet-based businessman, Mohammed Najamuddin Shakir.

Shakir has accused Quddus of claiming his family land using fake documents. The accused reportedly forged a hibanama (a legal document under the Muslim law that records transfer of property as a gift) and fake stamp papers to prove in courts his ownership over the property.

Subhan Bakery

In addition, Raja, Quddus’s accomplice and co-accused, intimidated Shakir and demanded Rs 10 lakh, threatening with false criminal cases if the money was not paid.

During the investigation, police discovered this is not the first time Quddus targeted land ownership. In fact, he is described as a habitual offender who targeted properties advertised for sale in newspapers and newly constructed buildings.

“He would fabricate hibanama and other documents and initiate civil litigation and other legal proceedings to pressure genuine owners,” stated the police release.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

On Tuesday, Quddus was produced before the Nampally court and sent to 14 days of judicial remand.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button