Hyderabad businessman arrested in land fraud, extortion case

Hyderabad: Police, on Monday, June 22, arrested a 61-year-old Hyderabad businessman on allegations of forgery, extortion, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent property claims.

Mohammed Abdul Quddus from Bandlaguda was taken into police custody in Bengaluru. He was apprehended based on a complaint from a Malakpet-based businessman, Mohammed Najamuddin Shakir.

Shakir has accused Quddus of claiming his family land using fake documents. The accused reportedly forged a hibanama (a legal document under the Muslim law that records transfer of property as a gift) and fake stamp papers to prove in courts his ownership over the property.

In addition, Raja, Quddus’s accomplice and co-accused, intimidated Shakir and demanded Rs 10 lakh, threatening with false criminal cases if the money was not paid.

During the investigation, police discovered this is not the first time Quddus targeted land ownership. In fact, he is described as a habitual offender who targeted properties advertised for sale in newspapers and newly constructed buildings.

“He would fabricate hibanama and other documents and initiate civil litigation and other legal proceedings to pressure genuine owners,” stated the police release.

On Tuesday, Quddus was produced before the Nampally court and sent to 14 days of judicial remand.