Schools, colleges in Hyderabad declare holiday on June 26

Schools and colleges in Hyderabad have declared a holiday on Friday, June 26, in view of the 10th Muharram.

Apart from educational institutions, government offices will also remain closed on Friday.

For Thursday, June 25, too, the government had declared a holiday; however, it was an optional one.

Bibi-Ka-Alam procession

Meanwhile, Sreedevi, the elephant that will be used for the Bibi-Ka-Alam procession in Hyderabad, recently reached the city.

The elephant is currently housed at the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Office in Noorkhan Bazar.

The elephant was brought from Kerala, and the arrangements for it were made by the HEH Nizam Trust and HEH Auqaf Committee, along with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Telangana government.

Holidays for schools in Hyderabad in July

Friday’s holiday will be the last one for educational institutions this month.

Also Read Hyderabad schoolgirl accused of killing newborn after delivery

The next holiday will be on July 16 for Rath Yatra. However, it is an optional holiday as per the Telangana government calendar.

For Friday’s holiday, many schools in Hyderabad sent a message that read, “Tomorrow, 26th June 2026, is a holiday on account of Yaum-e-Ashura.”