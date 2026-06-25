Hyderabad schoolgirl accused of killing newborn after delivery

Hyderabad: A schoolgirl studying in Class 12 has been accused of killing her newborn baby after giving birth on a school campus in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at a Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institution Society (TMREIS) school in the Golconda area.

How it came to light

It came to light on Tuesday, June 23, when school staff noticed a newborn lying on the ground outside the building.

Following this, a police team reached the school and launched an investigation.

During the inquiry, CCTV footage was examined, which indicated that the 18-year-old student could be the mother of the child.

Hyderabad schoolgirl was eight months pregnant

As per the preliminary investigation, the student was around eight months pregnant.

It is suspected that she delivered the baby inside the school premises before throwing the newborn from the second floor of the building.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for a postmortem examination.

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As part of the investigation, forensic experts also visited the campus and collected evidence.

It is alleged that the student was involved in a relationship with a relative.

Police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.