Hyderabad schoolgirl accused of killing newborn after delivery

It is alleged that the student was involved in a relationship with a relative.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
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Hyderabad: A schoolgirl studying in Class 12 has been accused of killing her newborn baby after giving birth on a school campus in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at a Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institution Society (TMREIS) school in the Golconda area.

How it came to light

It came to light on Tuesday, June 23, when school staff noticed a newborn lying on the ground outside the building.

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Following this, a police team reached the school and launched an investigation.

During the inquiry, CCTV footage was examined, which indicated that the 18-year-old student could be the mother of the child.

Hyderabad schoolgirl was eight months pregnant

As per the preliminary investigation, the student was around eight months pregnant.

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It is suspected that she delivered the baby inside the school premises before throwing the newborn from the second floor of the building.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for a postmortem examination.

As part of the investigation, forensic experts also visited the campus and collected evidence.

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It is alleged that the student was involved in a relationship with a relative.

Police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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