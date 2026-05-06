Telangana inter admission schedule withdrawn

As per officials, the earlier schedule has been withdrawn due to changes in the admission process.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 9:21 am IST|   Updated: 6th May 2026 9:24 am IST
Telangana government issues orders reserving 85% of admissions in professional courses including bacherlors and masters.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has withdrawn its recently issued inter admission schedule for the 2026–27 academic year. The board said that revised guidelines will be released soon.

On May 5, the board informed principals of all junior colleges across the state that the earlier circular issued on May 4 regarding student admissions has been withdrawn for now.

Decision applies to all colleges

The decision is applicable to all institutions, including government, private aided and unaided colleges, co-operative institutions, residential schools, welfare institutions, KGBVs, model schools, and composite degree colleges offering general and vocational courses.

Subhan Bakery

As per officials, the earlier schedule has been withdrawn due to changes in the admission process.

Telangana inter admission schedule likely to be affected

The decision to withdraw the schedule is likely to affect admission timelines in junior colleges across Telangana.

Meanwhile, students can check the list of BIE-affiliated colleges on the official websites provided by the board.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 9:21 am IST|   Updated: 6th May 2026 9:24 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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