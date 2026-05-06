Telangana inter admission schedule withdrawn

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has withdrawn its recently issued inter admission schedule for the 2026–27 academic year. The board said that revised guidelines will be released soon.

On May 5, the board informed principals of all junior colleges across the state that the earlier circular issued on May 4 regarding student admissions has been withdrawn for now.

Decision applies to all colleges

The decision is applicable to all institutions, including government, private aided and unaided colleges, co-operative institutions, residential schools, welfare institutions, KGBVs, model schools, and composite degree colleges offering general and vocational courses.

As per officials, the earlier schedule has been withdrawn due to changes in the admission process.

Telangana inter admission schedule likely to be affected

The decision to withdraw the schedule is likely to affect admission timelines in junior colleges across Telangana.

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Meanwhile, students can check the list of BIE-affiliated colleges on the official websites provided by the board.