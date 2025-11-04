Haryana teenager shot twice by stalker, caught on CCTV camera

Faridabad: A 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times in broad daylight by her stalker in Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday, November 3, after the victim stopped speaking to him for a fortnight.

The act was caught on CCTV camera, which shows the accused, Jatin Mangla (20), waiting by his bike for the girl to arrive in Faridabad’s Shyam Colony. He shot her twice at close range, resulting in a wound to her shoulder and a graze to her abdomen.

The victim, Kanishka, was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently stable.

A resident of Bhagat Singh Colony and a Class 12 science student preparing for JEE, Kanishka was repeatedly harassed by Mangla over the past few months.

According to the police, Mangla and Kanishka went to the same library to study.

“The accused enrolled in the Classmate Library about six months ago when the girl had been enrolled there for a year. The library management said Jatin Mangala works as an accountant at a nearby private college,” Ballabhgarh City Police Station SHO, Inspector Shamsher Singh, said.

Mangla would always be where Kanishka was and kept hovering around her from the beginning.

Within 15 days of his admission to the library, Mangla’s membership was canceled, and so was Kanishka’s.

“The girl retook admission in the library about five months ago while the accused was denied admission. He continued stalking the girl,” SHO Singh said.

Kanishka’s sister told local reporters that Mangla had apologised to her family for stalking her just two days before the attack.

Four teams have been formed to track down the attacker, a Faridabad Police spokesperson told PTI.

“Several teams of police station and crime branch are conducting raids to arrest him,” the SHO confirmed.

