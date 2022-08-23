Lucknow HC grants bail to Hathras UAPA Co-accused

Mohammed Alam, A Cab Driver Co-accused in Hathras UAPA case was granted bail on by a Lucknow High Court bench on Tuesday

Advocates Amarjeet Singh Rakhra, Bashith Muni Mishra, Sheeran Mohiuddin Alavi and

Saipan Shaikh appeared for the petitioner. The matter was listed today as Item No. 301 at 2:15 PM for pronouncing the judgment.

Arguments were concluded before the Division Bench of Lucknow High Court on 11 August 2022 in the Criminal Appeal for Bail of Alam, the A-2 in false and fabricated Hathras UAPA case and reserved for orders.

Alam was arrested along with journalist Siddique Kappan and Campus Front of India office-bearers Atiqur Rahman and Masood Ahmad while they were on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the rape and killing of a Dalit woman which had triggered nationwide outrage.

Advocate Saipan Sheik, speaking with Siasat.com, said that ” Cab driver Alam was incarcerated with a fabricated story and big allegation. Prosecutor in his argument made two big allegations on Alam which were untrue”.

“The bench allowed the appeal and Alam’s bail is granted to him just now. He will walk out within two days,” he said.

Bushra, the wife of Alam speaking to Siasat.com said that she had faith in the judiciary and her husband is innocent. ” You can not imagine how happy I am and there is no boundary for it. It took long 23 months for an innocent to get bail. God listened to my prayers and Alhamdulilah got bail.”

“The co-accused Atikur Rahman, Masud and Siddique Kappan will also be released soon as they all are innocent and have not done any crime” Bushra added.

A copy of the order stated that “The appellant shall furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs.50,000/- (Rs. Fifty Thousand only) with 2 local sureties of the like amount, to the satisfaction of the learned trial court.”

Learned counsel for Mohammed Alam (Applicant) Shri Amarjeet Singh Rakhra argued that “Even from the perusal of the F.I.R. No.0199/2020, it is clear that the appellant has no role in the commission of the alleged offence. He was just ferrying the passengers in his taxi to the place of their destination.”

Further Rakhra added, “There is no allegation against the appellant that he was associated with any terrorist organization or was soliciting any donation or funding or had any linkage with either P.F.I. or C.F.I.”