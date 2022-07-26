Hatsun Agro to increase milk collection in AP and Telangana

Chennai: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP), a leading private sector dairy company in India, with brands ‘Arokya’, ‘Hatsun’, ‘Arun Icecreams’ has announced its procurement expansion plans in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

HAP has over 3100 milk collection centres that benefit farmers across various villages in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. HAP plans to aggressively expand this network of milk collection centres in these three states to effectively serve over 1 lakh farmers.

HAP plans to position further its milk collection centres at remote locations to ensure farmers have access to the facility and help them reap the real benefit of having access to such a facility in their own village thereby providing them with market access leading to prosperity to our rural sector.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. procures 100 per cent of the milk directly from farmers and has heavily invested in procurement infrastructure over the years to effectively handle a significant volume of milk.

HAP is India’s first dairy company to work on increasing farmer income by reducing cost of production. The company has been collaborating at the university level to commercialize its high-yielding, protein-rich hybrid Napier green fodder (kambu / bajra) such as Co-4 and Co-5.

Many of HAP’s farmers have halved the cost of feeding their cows by cultivating Co-4 and Co-5 hybrid fodder. By using cow dung as manure, brush-cutters to save harvesting labour, rain guns to cut water consumption and milking machines, labour costs have been reduced significantly.

