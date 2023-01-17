‘Have accepted Islam’, says Rakhi Sawant in reponse to Love Jihad question

Mumbai: Controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant, who has landed in various personal problems since the beginning of the year 2023, felt relaxed after her husband Adil Khan Durrani confirmed their marriage to media and fans. But it seems, netizens are not in a mood to let Rakhi and her husband live their personal lives. Rakhi who is seeking solace from problems is facing the heat of social media now. Narrow minded and orthodox right-wing netizens are of the opinion that Rakhi Sawant fell prey to ‘Love Jihad’.

Both Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan’s Instagram handles are flooded with hate comments. While several people are pouring in congratulatory messages to the couple, others are discussing the ‘Love Jihad’ in the comments box sections. During one their media interactions on Monday, Rakhi was asked about ‘Love Jihad’, she retorted that she is not even aware of that term. She said she knows only ‘love’ not ‘Love jihad’.

Replying to a journalist, Rakhi said, ”Pheli baat to mujhay pata hi nahi ki Love Jihad kay hota hai,”. In the video, Rakhi is seen gazing her husband shockingly after journalist posed the question. Adil also wonders why people related his marriage with love jihad.

Rakhi further said, ”I know ‘Love.’ Aur hum jaat paat ko nahi mantay hai, Inhunay mujhay qubool kiya hai, mein nai inko qubool kiya hai, hamaray beech mein religion nahi hai, Haan inhunay Nikah kiya hai, meine Nikah kiya hai, aur definitely inhunay mera naam ‘Fatima’ rakha hai, Isse mein qubool krti hu, aur mein nai Islam qubool kiya hai, mein issay bhi qubool krti hu (I know ‘Love.’ And we don’t believe in caste or religion, They have accepted me, I have accepted them, there is no religion between us. Yes, we got married in Nikah ceremony, he definitely gave me the name ‘Fatima’, I accept it, and I have also accepted Islam, I accept that as well).”

”Mein nai meray husband ko panay kay liye..jo mein kar sakti hu, ek pyaar panay kay liye, meray husband ko panay kay liye, you know mein nai sab kia.”

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan got married on May 29, 2022, as per their viral marriage certificate. Several pictures and videos from their intimate nikah ceremony are doing rounds on internet.