Have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities: Shilpa Shetty

The couple did not clarify the case they were talking about but urged the media to exercise restraint, calling the matter sub judice.

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra on Wednesday categorically denied allegations against them a day after Bengaluru police registered a case against their restaurant for operating beyond permitted hours.

The celebrity couple is also fighting allegations of duping a businessman of Rs 60 crore in an investment deal.

In a joint statement on their social media, Shetty and Kundra wrote, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon’ble High Court and is pending adjudication.”

“Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice,” their statement read.

Their Bengaluru restaurant located on St Marks road, was allegedly found operating beyond the stipulated hours, hosting late-night parties in violation of rules on December 11, police said.

“Based on the complaint of a police officer, a case was registered on December 14 under relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act at Cubbon Park police station against the manager and staff of the establishment for violating the rules,” a senior police officer said.

