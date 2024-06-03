‘Have major…,’ Uorfi Javed battling serious health issues?

Mumbai: Actress and internet sensation Uorfi Javed often captures the attention with her fashion statements. She is known for her viral-worthy and unconventional look. And now, Uorfi is back in news, but this not for her fashion choices but for her latest Instagram photos that has left fans concerned.

The actress has always been open about getting Botox and fillers. However, in a recent Instagram post, Uorfi revealed that while she has been getting fillers since the age of 18, her swollen face isn’t due to that but because of severe allergies she is suffering from. She also shared photos of her swollen face on Instagram.

Uorfi also revealed that she has been taking immunotherapy for her health issue.

Speaking how her allergies cause her extreme discomfort, she said, “I’ve been getting so many remarks with my face that I’ve gone overboard with my fillers ! I have major major allergies , my face is swollen most of the time. I wake up like this every second day , and my face is always swollen . I’m always in extreme discomfort . Fillers nahi hai guys , allergies hai.”

“Immunotherapy chalu hai but if you next see me with swollen face . Just know I’m going through one of those bad allergy days , I’ve not gotten anything done except of course my usual fillers and Botox which I’ve been getting since I was 18. If you see my face swollen don’t advise me not to get more fillers just sympathise and move on,” she added.

On Saturday, Uorfi shared another Instagram post in which she wrote, ‘Please keep me in your thoughts’ and her post left her fans concerned.

A few days a photo of the actress from hospital bed too went viral. Now, netizens are wondering if she is actually facing any serious health issue.

Uorfi Javed, who usually faces flak for her outfits, recently made everybody turn their heads with her enchanting ‘magical gown.’ She stepped out in a mesmerizing black gown that left everyone in awe. The gown featured a billowing silhouette adorned with intricate 3D flowers, but what stole the show were the artificial butterflies fluttering out of the flowers. The unique and whimsical touch to her outfit has garnered widespread praise across the internet. Even stars like Samantha praised her look and choices.