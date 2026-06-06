Have permission for protest in Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party

New Delhi: Amid heavy security arrangements, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced on Saturday, June 6, that it has received permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The Saturday protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, and other supporters in the national capital received permission from the Delhi Police to protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation, described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement.

“The police officials met him at the airport, and the Cockroach Janta Party now asks protesters to arrive directly at Jantar Mantar, not to the Parliament Street Police Station,” the CJP said in a statement.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke was arrested.

Security beefed up

Security was intensified across Delhi on Saturday, June 6, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations ahead of a proposed protest call by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials said.

Earlier this month, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi. He also urged supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on June 6.

Sources said police have not received any formal request seeking permission for the proposed protest, but are making security arrangements based on inputs available through social media monitoring and other channels.

More than 1,000 police personnel have been earmarked for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic locations as part of preventive security measures, sources said.

STORY | Security stepped up across Delhi ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest call



Security was intensified across Delhi on Saturday, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations… pic.twitter.com/nDRKtkUgxB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2026

Security arrangements have been strengthened at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.

Police teams have also been deployed at key intersections, marketplaces, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order, they said.

Multiple layers of barricades have been put up outside the international airport precinct as part of heightened security measures, while vehicle-checking drives have been intensified at border points and on major routes leading to central Delhi, officials said.

As part of these arrangements, heavy deployment of police personnel was witnessed at the Delhi airport and adjoining areas on Friday. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, briefed field staff and reviewed security arrangements.

According to police sources, senior officers reviewed the security situation during a high-level meeting on Friday and directed field units to remain vigilant. District police units have been asked to keep adequate reserve forces on standby and closely monitor developments.

The force is also coordinating with intelligence agencies and other security stakeholders to assess the situation and ensure preparedness, officials said.

Police maintained that adequate arrangements were in place to ensure public safety and smooth movement of commuters while keeping a close watch on any activity that could affect law and order in the city.

Originally launched as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remarks, referring to certain individuals as “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing last month, CJP has since taken the shape of an organised campaign, with significant followers online.