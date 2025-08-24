‘Have the guts to face bypolls’: KTR challenges CM Revanth, defected MLAs

Hyderabad: In an open challenge to the Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and defected MLAs, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) dared them to resign and recontest their respective Assembly seats.

Speaking at a gathering of BRS workers in Serilingampally, the former minister questioned the chief minister if “he had the guts” to conduct by-elections based on the work his government has done in the last 20 months.

“After the Supreme Court’s ruling, fear of defeat has gripped the MLAs who switched parties. If they have the guts, contest in the by-elections and win back the seats,” he said.

The Supreme Court directed the Speaker of Telangana State Legislative Assembly to take a decision in three months on the petitions for the disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs, who defected to the ruling Congress party in the state. It also set aside the order of the Telangana High Court that the court can’t set a time limit for the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions.

BRS’s 10 years vs Congress’s 20 months

Comparing the BRS 10-year rule with the Congress 20-month governance, KTR alleged that Telangana is now marred with constant power cuts, mounting debts and infrastructure issues.

“Within six months of KCR becoming chief minister, Telangana’s severe power problem was resolved. While we took Rs 2.85 lakh crore debt in ten years, Revanth Reddy has taken Rs 2.20 lakh crore debt in just 20 months,” he alleged, adding, “During BRS’s ten years, leaders never invested in real estate or engaged in encroachments and thuggery.”

On development in Hyderabad, he said, “We built 42 flyovers, modern hospitals, and sewage treatment centers, upheld communal harmony and never indulged in the dirty politics of caste, religion, or region.”

Only targeting poor: KTR on HYDRAA

KTR lashed out at Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection (HYDRAA), alleging that the city’s growth has decreased instead of moving forward. “Does HYDRAA have the guts to demolish the house illegally built by Tirupati Reddy, whom CM Revanth Reddy mentioned, in the FTL of Durgam Cheruvu? The agency is only demolishing the houses of the poor,” the former IT minister said.

“Only chaos is being created in its name,” he said.