HC considers plea to quash FIR against Shakeel Aamir’s son

Raheel seeks the dismissal of the FIR against him.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2024 1:17 pm IST
Telangana High Court notifies revised working hours
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court addressed a plea filed by Raheel Amir, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir, seeking to annul a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him in connection with a rash driving incident.

Following deliberation on the petitioner’s contentions, the court issued notices to the government and other relevant parties involved in the case, scheduling further proceedings for June 11.

The petition challenges the assertion that Raheel was responsible for a road accident that transpired in the early hours of December 24, 2023. The incident involved a collision between a BMW car and a barricade at Begumpet, opposite Praja Bhavan. Despite no casualties or injuries, the case gained prominence amid accusations of impersonation and alleged attempts to shield a politician’s son from legal repercussions.

MS Education Academy

According to the petition, a police head constable initially filed the FIR naming one Abdul Asif as the accused. However, Raheel was subsequently implicated as the primary accused based on Asif’s purported confession while in police custody.

Raheel contends that such a confession is inadmissible under the law. Citing Supreme Court precedents, he asserts that statements made before the police, particularly by co-accused individuals, hold no evidentiary value.

Highlighting the dearth of substantial evidence beyond the contested confession, Raheel seeks the dismissal of the FIR against him.

Justice Lakshman, having considered the arguments presented by the petitioner, issued notices to the State of Telangana, represented by its public prosecutor at the high court, as well as another involved party in the case.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2024 1:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button