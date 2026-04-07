HC directs to re-verify rejected postal ballots in Sringeri Assembly constituency

The court has also said that the RO, depending on the outcome of the re-verification, will have to undertake recounting of the postal ballots and announce the results.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:06 pm IST
karnataka High Court
karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed to re-verify the 279 rejected postal ballots polled in Sringeri Assembly constituency during the 2023 election.

The court has also said that the Returning Officer (RO), depending on the outcome of the re-verification, will have to undertake recounting of the postal ballots and announce the results.

Justice R Nataraj on Monday passed this order, hearing the election petition filed by BJP‘s defeated candidate D N Jeevaraj, who challenged the election of Congress‘s T D Rajegowda, who won by 201 votes.

Subhan Bakery

The court, however, has granted a stay for two weeks on this order, on the request from Rajegowda’s advocate to enable him to challenge the same before the Supreme Court.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:06 pm IST

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