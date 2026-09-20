HC directs UP Police to ensure safety of same-sex live-in couple

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure the protection of an inter-faith same-sex couple in a live-in relationship, saying the lack of marital recognition does not give anyone the liberty to attack the dignity and physical safety of adult citizens.

Justice Gautam Chowdhary said the couple has the freedom to peacefully live together without any interference from their family members or any other person.

The court directed that in case of any obstacle to the couple’s live-in relationship, the police shall immediately provide security to them after verifying that they are adults and living together voluntarily.

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The couple’s counsel told the court that there was a threat to the two women’s lives from their family members and that they immediately needed police security.

The counsel for the state government, however, argued that same-sex relationships “affect the natural and traditional framework of society” and were not accepted”.

The court, after interacting with the couple, observed that they were adults and decided to live together without any pressure, fear or undue influence.

Considering the law laid down by the Supreme Court, the court said that being in a live-in relationship is a fundamental right of two adult citizens who decide to live together by choice.

It added that family members, other relatives or any section of society has no legal right to disrupt or violate their physical liberty.

The court in its order, dated September 14, said the lack of marital recognition does not give anyone the liberty to attack the dignity and physical safety of adult citizens.