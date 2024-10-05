HC grants interim relief to BRS against Nalgonda office demolition

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court granted interim relief to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday, ordering that the status quo be maintained regarding its office building in Nalgonda until October 21.

This decision came after municipal officials had issued a demolition notice due to the lack of building permission for the structure.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, issued the interim order following a writ appeal filed by the BRS.

Previously, a single judge had declined to intervene in the demolition notice and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the BRS for repeatedly raising the same issue. In response, the BRS appealed for the bench’s intervention.

On Friday, October 4, senior counsel P Sri Raghu Ram, representing the BRS, requested the court’s intervention, highlighting that the municipal statute 2019 lacks an appeal provision.

He stated, “The party constructed its office on one acre without violating any regulations. This building has not harmed the public, and it is unjust for the authorities to demand its demolition.”

He added that any minor discrepancies found by officials could be rectified. In contrast, the state counsel argued that a writ appeal cannot be filed against a municipality’s decision to deny building permission.