HC grants relief to ex-judge in Shamshabad land row

The High Court stayed proceedings that placed 3.26 acres owned by former judge Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and his brother on the prohibited properties list.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to former High Court judge Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili in a case relating to the inclusion of land in the prohibited properties list in Shamshabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The court stayed the implementation of proceedings issued by the district collector on November 6 last year, through which 3.26 acres of land belonging to Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and his brother Ashok Kumar were included in the prohibited list.

Collector’s order challenged

Challenging the authorities’ decision, Justice Shavili and his brother had filed a petition before the High Court. Appearing for the petitioners, counsel argued that revenue authorities had earlier issued passbooks for the land in the petitioners’ names, recognising their ownership.

Subhan Bakery

The counsel further contended that the land was included in the prohibited list without issuing any prior notice to the petitioners, thereby violating principles of natural justice.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court issued interim orders staying the operation of the Collector’s proceedings pending further consideration of the matter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button