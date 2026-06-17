HC grants relief to ex-judge in Shamshabad land row

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to former High Court judge Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili in a case relating to the inclusion of land in the prohibited properties list in Shamshabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The court stayed the implementation of proceedings issued by the district collector on November 6 last year, through which 3.26 acres of land belonging to Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and his brother Ashok Kumar were included in the prohibited list.

Collector’s order challenged

Challenging the authorities’ decision, Justice Shavili and his brother had filed a petition before the High Court. Appearing for the petitioners, counsel argued that revenue authorities had earlier issued passbooks for the land in the petitioners’ names, recognising their ownership.

The counsel further contended that the land was included in the prohibited list without issuing any prior notice to the petitioners, thereby violating principles of natural justice.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court issued interim orders staying the operation of the Collector’s proceedings pending further consideration of the matter.