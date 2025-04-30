HC halts removal of Azharuddin’s name from stadium stand

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has stayed the removal of former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s name from the North Stand of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Justice Pulla Karthik issued the interim order on Tuesday, directing the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Lords Cricket Club not to take any coercive action following a controversial directive from the HCA Ombudsman dated April 19, 2025.

The order came while hearing a writ petition filed by Azharuddin, who served as HCA president, challenging the Ombudsman’s decision. The court adjourned the matter to be heard after the summer vacation, effectively putting the directive on hold for now.