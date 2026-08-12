HC hears pleas against Speaker’s order on BRS defected MLAs

According to BRS counsels, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's dismissal decision is "perverse, unsustainable and unconstitutional."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
Telangana High Court
Telangana HighCourt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, August 12, commenced hearing petitions against the Assembly Speaker’s decision dismissing the disqualification of 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who defected to Congress after the 2023 Assembly Elections.

A two-judge division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin will hear the petition, to continue the following day.

According to BRS counsels, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s dismissal decision is “perverse, unsustainable and unconstitutional.” They argued that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who was elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket, voluntarily gave up his party membership by contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket, thereby attracting disqualification.

Subhan Bakery

Calling the Speaker’s decision an “imaginary interpretation,” the counsels said, “Under the Tenth Schedule, the moment anybody contests from another party, they attract disqualification, without requiring any further evidence. The Assembly Speaker’s decision is narrowed as he cannot look at the events happening outside the House.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button