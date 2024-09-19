HC notice to govt on legality of ‘Mission Chabutra’, ‘Operation Romeo’

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court while hearing PIL filed by social activist SQ Masood challenging the legality of police operations “Mission Chabutra” and “Operation Romeo,” has issued notices to the state government, represented by the Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP), and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Masood claimed that these operations were being carried out without legal authority and infringed on constitutional rights. He argued that these actions, including late night counselling sessions conducted by law enforcement, random searches and alleged public harassment, violated Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

The petitioner urged the court to declare these police activities as illegal, arbitrary, and discriminatory, and requested an order to halt these operations. He further highlighted the need for the police to follow proper legal procedures outlined under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Bombay National Security Scheme (BNSS).

Masood also raised concerns about restrictions imposed on businesses, claiming that the police were forcibly closing shops, hotels, small businesses, and street vendors between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. He stated that this was in violation of Government Order 15, issued by the Labour Department on May 21, 2015. Additionally, the PIL mentioned instances of unjustified frisking of commuters, which Masood argued was in breach of Articles 14, 19 (right to freedom), and 21 of the Constitution.

After reviewing the PIL, a bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao declined to grant interim relief but directed the authorities to respond to the allegations.