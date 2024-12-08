HC orders action against officials over Narsingi land record tampering

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court recently addressed serious malpractices by revenue officials in the Rangareddy district concerning the alteration of land records on the Dharani portal.

The court found that officials had unlawfully deleted the names of recorded pattadars, specifically those of Asian Tubes Pvt. Ltd. while replacing them with the name of Industrial Oil Purification Pvt. Ltd.

This action was taken despite existing status quo orders from the court, which have been in effect since 2014.

In response to these findings, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy ordered the principal secretary of the revenue department to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the involved officials, emphasizing that no one found guilty of undermining court orders should be spared.

Court imposes fine

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Industrial Oil Purification Pvt. Ltd. and its authorized signatory for their fraudulent actions in collusion with revenue officials to alter land records.

The case arose when Asian Tubes Pvt. Ltd. discovered that their name had been removed from the Dharani portal without any prior notice, allowing Industrial Oil Purification to claim ownership of a two-acre plot in Narsingi (Sy.No.340/4/1).

The court noted that such manipulations of land records not only violate legal orders but also erode public trust in governmental institutions.

Justice Reddy highlighted that any decisions made by authorities during the status quo period are null and void, and thus cannot confer any rights to the beneficiaries under those invalid orders.

He reiterated that responsible officers would face disciplinary actions for dereliction of duty and undermining judicial authority.

Consequently, the court directed the immediate restoration of Asian Tubes Pvt. Ltd.’s name in the revenue records, reinforcing the integrity of legal processes regarding land ownership.