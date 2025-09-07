HC orders free RTI info for poor, quashes Rs 6171 demand in housing case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the right of people living below the poverty line (BPL) to access information free of cost under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Justice Madhavi Devi, while pronouncing the verdict, clarified that Section 7(5) of the RTI Act categorically mandates free supply of information to BPL applicants.

The Court observed that although the government’s GO 454 specifies various fee structures for obtaining information, it does not mention the statutory provision ensuring free access to the poor.

The judgment was delivered in response to a petition filed by law student J Ganesh, who challenged the demand of Rs 6,171 made by a panchayat secretary for furnishing details about the Indiramma housing scheme in Narasimhulapet mandal, Mahabubabad district.

The Telangana High Courtstruck down the demand, ruling that it was in violation of the RTI Act, and ordered authorities to provide the information without any charge.