HC orders free RTI info for poor, quashes Rs 6171 demand in housing case

The judgment was delivered in response to a petition filed by law student J Ganesh, who challenged the demand of Rs 6,171 made by a panchayat secretary.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th September 2025 8:54 am IST
Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the right of people living below the poverty line (BPL) to access information free of cost under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Justice Madhavi Devi, while pronouncing the verdict, clarified that Section 7(5) of the RTI Act categorically mandates free supply of information to BPL applicants.

The Court observed that although the government’s GO 454 specifies various fee structures for obtaining information, it does not mention the statutory provision ensuring free access to the poor.

MS Teachers

The judgment was delivered in response to a petition filed by law student J Ganesh, who challenged the demand of Rs 6,171 made by a panchayat secretary for furnishing details about the Indiramma housing scheme in Narasimhulapet mandal, Mahabubabad district.

The Telangana High Courtstruck down the demand, ruling that it was in violation of the RTI Act, and ordered authorities to provide the information without any charge.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th September 2025 8:54 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button