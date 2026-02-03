HC orders status quo on Waqf land acquisition for NH-44 corridor in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the authorities to maintain the status quo on the acquisition of four acres of Waqf land proposed for an elevated corridor on National Highway-44 in Secunderabad.

The interim orders were passed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar while hearing a petition filed by Mohammed Abid and another petitioner.

Plea challenges inaction of authorities on representations

The plea challenged the inaction of authorities on representations submitted in December 2024 and on January 3, 2026, opposing the land acquisition.

According to the petitioners, the Dargah Syed Saheb in Secunderabad, which falls under the Waqf Board, owns a total of eight acres of land. Of this, four acres are proposed to be acquired for the NH-44 elevated corridor project.

The petitioners alleged that despite repeated representations, no action was taken by the concerned authorities.

Court issues notices to Centre, state

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to the central and state governments, the Waqf Board, and the Cantonment Chief Executive Officer, directing them to file detailed counter-affidavits.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 11. The court ordered that the status quo be maintained until then.