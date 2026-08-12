HC puts stay on Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi schemes

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has stayed the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes in the state. Justice Shravan Kumar issued interim orders to this effect on Wednesday, August 12.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the legality of these schemes. The petitioner, Advocate Vijay Gopal, argued that the schemes were being implemented through Government Orders (GOs) that were not backed by any law made by the state legislature.

The High Court issued orders directing that no payments be made under these schemes until the next hearing on the matter.

During a previous hearing, the High Court had directed the Telangana government to file a counter-affidavit. Reports suggest that Vijay Gopal brought to the court’s attention that, though the government had been directed to file a counter-affidavit during the previous hearing, it had failed to do so even after four weeks.

However, when the state again sought additional time, the court passed the interim order, adjourning the next hearing by four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for September 9.

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What are these schemes

The Shaadi Mubarak scheme provided one-time financial assistance to unmarried girls from minority communities at the time of their marriage. Eligible beneficiaries received Rs 1,00,116, while Rs 1,25,145 was provided in the case of girls with disabilities. This was a one-time financial assistance.

The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme aimed to alleviate financial distress in SC/ST and EBC families by providing financial assistance to unmarried girls at the time of their marriage. A one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116, and Rs 1,25,145 for disabled girls was provided to eligible girls at the time of marriage.