HC quashes COVID violation case against minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, July 21, quashed a criminal case registered against Telangana minister and Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) in connection with an alleged violation of COVID-19 restrictions during a protest held in 2021.

The case stemmed from a hunger strike organised on April 26, 2021, at Indira Park in Hyderabad, where Seethakka, along with several Congress leaders and party workers, demanded that COVID-19 treatment be brought under the Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

The Gandhi Nagar police had booked the participants, alleging that they staged the protest without prior permission and violated COVID-19 norms, thereby risking the spread of the virus. After completing the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet, and the case was pending before the Special Court for Public Representatives.

Seethakka approached the High Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings, contending that the allegations were unsustainable.

Court observes lack of sufficient evidence

Hearing the petition, Justice K. Sujana held that there was insufficient material to substantiate the allegations against the minister and quashed the criminal case.

The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to produce evidence supporting the charges and accordingly set aside the proceedings against Seethakka.