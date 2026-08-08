HC restrains defamatory posts against Hyderabad real estate firms

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court passed an interim order against any social media posts, videos or articles that allegedly defame real estate developers Prestige Acres Private Limited and Vaishnaoi Developers (India) Private Limited.

The real estate companies moved the court when videos on YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp emerged, accusing them of illegally encroaching on graveyard land and the Endowment Department land in Mamidipally village near Shamshabad and the Hyderabad Airport area, Rangareddy.

Prestige Acres and Vaishnaoi Developers told the High Court that the allegations were blatantly false and damaged their reputation. Their counsel produced a Tahsildar’s report stating no evidence of encroachment was found.

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Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya passed the interim order, observing that the concerned videos appeared to be prima facie defamatory and that, since social media content spreads rapidly, it cannot be effectively controlled unless the court intervenes. “The respondents should be restrained from further publishing any defamatory content against the petitioner,” the court pronounced.