HC seeks reply from Jharkhand Assembly over separate room for Namaz in its premise

The petition has been filed by one Ajay Kumar Modi. Advocate Naveen Kumar argued on his behalf.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state Assembly to file a response on why a separate room was allotted for offering Namaz in its premise.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra verbally asked the Assembly the basis on which the decision for allotment of a room for offering Namaz was given.

The matter will now be heard on May 18.

In 2021, a room was allotted for the minorities in the Jharkhand Assembly building to offer Namaz.

