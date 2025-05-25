HC suspends LoC against BRS social media incharge Dileep Reddy

Hyderabad: Dileep Reddy, the social media in-charge of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has been granted major relief by the Telangana High Court, which suspended the lookout circulars (LOCs) issued against him by the police.

The court ruled that the right to travel is a fundamental aspect of personal liberty and cannot be restricted solely due to the existence of criminal cases.

Reddy approached the High Court after police issued LOCs based on about ten criminal cases registered against him over the past year and a half.

He informed the court that he needed to travel to the United States to attend a book launch marking his father’s 15th death anniversary. A single judge had earlier declined interim relief, prompting Reddy to appeal to a division bench.

The vacation bench, comprising Justices Surepalli Nanda and J Srinivas Rao, found the petition maintainable and cited Supreme Court precedents to affirm that personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to international travel.

The court observed that denying travel for such a personal event would result in serious injustice, especially as there was no claim of any threat to national security.

The court suspended the LOCs until June 11, allowing Dileep Reddy to return from the US, and directed him to provide his travel details and notify the police upon his return. With these directions, the appeal was closed.