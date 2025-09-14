HC warns Medak collector for delay in filing counter in ex Maoist’s wife’s plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, September 12, came down heavily on the Medak District Collector for not submitting a counter in a long-pending case relating to the allotment of land to the family of a former Maoist.

Justice K Sharath stated that if the counter is not filed by September 24, the Collector must appear before the court in person.

Surrendered in 1989

The case stems from the surrender of Naka Mohan, also known as Nagavelli Mohan, a former commander of the People’s War Group, in 1989. At the time, he surrendered on the assurance of rehabilitation by the government.

In 1999, the Intelligence IG recommended that five acres of land in the Medak district be allotted to him. A district-level committee identified land in Sadashivpet, but Mohan was killed in 2003 by Maoists who suspected him of cooperating with the police.

Following his death, the then Intelligence IG wrote to the Collector in 2004, requesting that the land be allotted to Mohan’s wife, Nagavelli.

Allotment cancelled

After years of running around government offices, she was finally sanctioned one acre, but the allotment was cancelled as the land turned out to be “patta” land with objections from the title holder.

With no alternative provided, Nagavelli filed a petition in the High Court in 2015. During the recent hearing, the government’s counsel sought two weeks’ time to file a counter-affidavit.

The Telangana High Court while granting the request, made it clear that this was the final opportunity and warned that the Collector would have to appear personally if the deadline is missed.

The matter was adjourned to September 24.