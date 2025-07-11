HCA paid Rs 1 crore for cricket balls never received: Telangana police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao and others who were arrested by the Telangana CID in connection with an embezzlement case, allegedly paid over Rs 1 crore for procuring 8,340 cricket balls, none of which were received, according to the remand report submitted by the CID in a local court.

Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA Treasurer, C Srinivas Rao, CEO, Sunil Kante, and two others were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday by a local court.

According to a CID release, it is a case of alleged forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds, with criminal breach of trust by the HCA office bearers.

Also Read CID arrests HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao in SRH tickets row

Based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary of Telangana Cricket Association, a criminal case was registered under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471(forging document), 403 (misappropriation of property) 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (Cheating) R/w, 34 of IPC on Wednesday.

“The accused persons have not followed the Tender Procedures and violated all General Principles laid in Telangana Public Procurement (Transparency) Act-2017 and the By-Laws of HCA and paid amount of Rs 1,03,74,118/ to M/s Indiana Sports towards purchase of 8,340 cricket balls, the investigation established that, no single ball was received and distributed to the concerned as per records and it clearly shows that the total amount was misappropriated,” the report said.

Similarly, the investigating agency accused Jagan Mohan Rao and others of paying Rs 56.84 lakh for the procurement of clothing and dress material, violating the general principles laid out in Telangana.

Public Procurement (Transparency) Act 2017 and the By-Laws of HCA. The investigation has established that no material has been received and distributed among the concerned as per the records.

Forged club documents used to gain HCA presidency, says CID

During the investigation, it was revealed that Jaganmohan Rao, in collusion with Rajendra Yadav and his wife G Kavitha, allegedly created forged documents of the Sri Chakra cricket club, which was called Gowlipura Cricket Club, by forging the signatures of C Krishna Yadav, president of GCC.

These forged documents were allegedly used as genuine, enabling Jaganmohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as president, the press note said.

Earlier this year, too, during IPL 2025, the HCA was embroiled in controversy as the SRH franchise accused it of harassment regarding complimentary tickets for IPL matches. The row escalated to the point where the SRH management threatened to find an alternate venue, prompting the Telangana government to launch a probe, leading to his subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from PTI)